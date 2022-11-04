Home World More than 19,000 Burundian refugees return home – Agence Africa

More than 19,000 Burundian refugees return home – Agence Africa

Nov 04, 2022 0 Comments
Plus de 19.000 réfugiés burundais retournent chez eux

More than 19,000 Burundian refugees have voluntarily returned from various refugee camps in Africa since the beginning of 2022, Burundi’s authorities announced on Thursday.

“From January to the end of October, at least 19,198 Burundian refugees have been repatriated with the support of UNHCR (High Commissioner for Refugees)… These Burundian refugees have voluntarily returned from refugee camps in Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique and Kenya,” Burundi’s Interior Ministry. , Public Security and Community Development Minister Martin Nitereka told state radio RTNB on Thursday.

Most of these refugees left Burundi in 2015, during a political and security crisis triggered by the candidacy of then-President Pierre Nkurunziza, who were deemed illegal for a third consecutive term.

Today, Burundi’s new president, Everiste Ndayishimi, has made the return of displaced Burundians one of his priorities. According to figures released by the UN Office for Refugees (UNHCR) on September 30, 2022, the total number of Burundians still in exile is estimated at 256,779.

See also  Qatar FM marks progress in resolving Gulf crisis | Qatar

You May Also Like

Launch of presidential election campaign

Launch of presidential election campaign

Canada wants to welcome 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025

Canada wants to welcome 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025

A preventable tragedy, experts say

A preventable tragedy, experts say

The next Arab summit is in Saudi Arabia

The next Arab summit is in Saudi Arabia

HM King Mohammed VI invites Algerian president to visit Morocco for "negotiations"

HM King Mohammed VI invites Algerian president to visit Morocco for “negotiations”

BFMTV

King Mohammed VI invites Algerian president to Morocco for “negotiations”

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.