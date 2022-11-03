Home Economy CBS and former boss Leslie Moonves to pay $30 million in sexual abuse lawsuit

Nov 03, 2022 0 Comments
American television channel CBS and its former boss Leslie Moonves must pay $30.5 million after reaching an agreement with New York courts to settle an insider trading case related to allegations of harassment and sexual assault.

“Under the agreement reached today, CBS will pay $28 million, of which $22 million will be returned to its shareholders and $6 million” for “Strengthening Mechanisms for Reporting and Investigating Complaints of Sexual Harassment and Assault”, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press release on Wednesday, November 2. Leslie Moonves, who was fired in September 2018, will have to pay CBS shareholders $2.5 million.

The case was prompted by an investigation published in Two Rivers Articles August And September 2018 by Press New Yorker. Twelve women have accused the chain’s former CEO Leslie Moonves of harassment and sexual assault.

According to the prosecutor, “CBS and its senior executives were aware of multiple sexual assault allegations against Mr. Moonves, but they deliberately concealed these allegations from regulators, shareholders and the public for months.”

A policeman involved

An investigation of its services shows that another senior manager of the chain “CBS Sells Millions of Dollars’ worth of Stock in Weeks Before Charges Are Released”.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Cory Balka also recalled that the victim reported Leslie Moonves to a senior CBS executive in November 2017. The information is then shared with other leaders in the chain.

“We are pleased to resolve this matter relating to events in 2018 without any liability or wrongdoing”, Paramount responded in a statement. case “Not concerned in any way with the present company”The team said.

