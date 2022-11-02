This AI interacts with bees, which worries scientists

Artificial intelligence dedicated to understanding and learning the language of animals and insects is improving and could help overcome the communication barrier between species. A feat that presents inevitable and thorny ethical issues.

Vocabulary, syntax, conversational art… Researchers have long worked on the richness and complexity of animal communication. Everything speciesspecies Pigs, crows, cats and go through it DogsDogsMice and MonkeysAnd bees too.

The Dances What do these do? InsectsInsects Creates an authentic language that allows them to integrate into their work. This phenomenon has been studied since the 1940s and today, artificial intelligence is helping to go beyond the interpretation of this language.

So, according to 2018, researchers Dahlem Center for Machine Learning and Robotics Germany has developed a micro-robot called RoboBee that mimics the wriggling dance of bees. The robot is a simple sponge with wings that moves on a wire between other bees. It is a AI Who is in charge and it works, because some bees in the hive “hear” him. The bees followed Robobee’s instructions precisely. For this group, the next step is to grow the entire hive. For this, the researchers implant several robots in different hives and check if the colony accepts them as one of their own.

Handle wildlife

The interesting thing about AI is that it can analyze unique signals associated with behaviors and patterns. Speech Rather than trying to teach them ours. Without its power even work is impossible. This is the reverse of the approach taken with animalsanimals, for the past 60 years. Language was then human-centered. But communicating with bees and other animals through language is a goal that fascinates and worries researcher Karen Baker of the University of British Columbia in Canada.

Interviewed Vox, he explains that the danger is that these AIs are used by humans to exploit animals and insects rather than actually trying to understand them. Bridging the communication barrier between organisms with the help of algorithms will indeed create a profound sense. relationship. In other words, according to the scientist, Anthropology Manipulation leads to unnatural breeding of wild species. He says this applies to all wildlife, not just bees. Even the biggest one MammalsMammals Elephants or Sperm whalesSperm whales whose MovementsMovementsbehaviors and Sounds are collected and analyzed by powerful AIs.