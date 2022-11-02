The next Arab summit is in Saudi Arabia

Arab leaders pose for a group photo during the Arab League summit in the Jordanian Dead Sea resort on March 29, 2017. Arab leaders are set to meet in Jordan for their annual summit in the region. / AFP Photo / Khalil Mazrawi

The Arab League Council has announced that the 32nd Arab Summit will be held in Saudi Arabia next year.

At the conclusion of the work of the 31st Arab Summit on Wednesday, the Council also approved the creation of an Arab Center for Studies on Economic and Social Empowerment in the State of Palestine.

Arab leaders adopted the Arab Strategy for Volunteering 2023 as a guiding document, and the Arab Strategy for Promoting Women’s Work within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. and equity for sustainable and ecological development.

Arab leaders also agreed on a mechanism to organize the 5th session of the Arab Summit for Economic and Social Development in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in 2023.

With MAP