Home World The next Arab summit is in Saudi Arabia

The next Arab summit is in Saudi Arabia

Nov 02, 2022 0 Comments
The next Arab summit is in Saudi Arabia

The Arab League Council has announced that the 32nd Arab Summit will be held in Saudi Arabia next year.

At the conclusion of the work of the 31st Arab Summit on Wednesday, the Council also approved the creation of an Arab Center for Studies on Economic and Social Empowerment in the State of Palestine.

Arab leaders adopted the Arab Strategy for Volunteering 2023 as a guiding document, and the Arab Strategy for Promoting Women’s Work within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. and equity for sustainable and ecological development.

Arab leaders also agreed on a mechanism to organize the 5th session of the Arab Summit for Economic and Social Development in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in 2023.

With MAP

See also  New Zealand bids farewell to magic: the country's official guide fired after 23 years of service | Community

You May Also Like

HM King Mohammed VI invites Algerian president to visit Morocco for "negotiations"

HM King Mohammed VI invites Algerian president to visit Morocco for “negotiations”

BFMTV

King Mohammed VI invites Algerian president to Morocco for “negotiations”

Sur Hautes Instructions royales, M. Bourita préside la délégation marocaine au Sommet arabe à Alger

On high state instructions, Mr.

Présidentielles au Brésil : Silence radio chez Bolsonaro, les camionneurs bloquent des routes

Radio silence in Bolsonaro, truckers block roads

"Earth in Our Hands": From Space, Thomas Beskett's Plea for the Planet

“Earth in Our Hands”: From Space, Thomas Beskett’s Plea for the Planet

Brazil: In Copacabana, voters are divided over the Catholic Church

Brazil: In Copacabana, voters are divided over the Catholic Church

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.