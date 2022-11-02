HM King Mohammed VI invites Algerian president to visit Morocco for “negotiations”

HM King Mohammed VI has invited Algerian President Abdelmadjid Deboun to come to Morocco to “discuss”, which he was unable to do during the Arab League summit in Algiers. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told AFP.



The call is not new after the sovereign abandoned participation in a summit of Arab leaders in the Algerian capital until Wednesday. We must remember that His Majesty the King announced in recent days his intention to go to Algiers, where he was invited by President Deboun as the Head of State of Morocco.

But after the Moroccan delegation in Algiers inquired about the planned arrangements to welcome the sovereign, no confirmation (from the Algerian side) came through “available channels,” Mr. Purita explained. The head of Moroccan diplomacy lamented “no response in appropriate ways”.

“Furthermore, since this dialogue is not taking place in Algiers, HM King Mohammed VI has instructed President Deboun to send a public invitation,” assured the foreign minister representing Morocco at the Arab summit. Sovereignty has reiterated the “outstretched hand” to Algeria on several occasions in recent years, despite strained bilateral relations.

“We want to work with the Algerian presidency so that Morocco and Algeria can work hand in hand to establish normal relations between the two brotherly peoples,” he appealed to the sovereign during the throne banquet last July.

