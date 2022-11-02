China’s Best Live Single Day 2022 Black Friday Deals

Launched earlier this year, this high-end smartphone is not short on arguments, starting with its power provided by one of the most powerful chips of 2022, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. GB RAM and 128 GB storage space.

But the main advantage Xiaomi 12 is on his camera. The latter has an impressive 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an optical stabilizer, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 5-megapixel telemacro. Images captured are accurate and enhanced by the advanced feature-rich software suite including Xiaomi ProFocus, which automatically improves sharpness.

The Xiaomi 12 sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Finally, it benefits from a good autonomy powered by a 4500 mAh battery. The latter supports 67 W fast charging, but supports 50 W wireless charging and reverse charging.

