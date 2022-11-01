On high state instructions, Mr.

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 6:50 p.m

Special Envoy: Abdelkareem Agargab

Algiers – H.M. At the high instruction of King Mohammed VI, to assist him, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Resident Abroad, Mr. Nasser Bourita heads the Moroccan delegation to the 31st session of the Arab Summit. It started on Tuesday in Algiers.

The Moroccan Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the League of Arab States in the Moroccan Delegation, Mr. Also present are Ahmed Dasi, Mashreq, Director of Gulf and Arab and Islamic Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and MREs. , Mr. Fouad Akrif and the Head of the Ministry’s Arab and Islamic Organizations Division, Mr. Abdelali al-Zahad.

The agenda of this summit includes a number of points and draft resolutions adopted at the preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers, particularly regarding the Palestinian issue and developments in the Arab-Israeli conflict, solidarity and support for Lebanon. and the situation in Libya and Yemen.

These include support for peace and development in Sudan, support for the Somali Republic and the Union of Comoros, the issue of Iran’s occupation of three Emirati islands, Iranian interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, and maintaining national security. In the Arab world, the fight against terrorism and the development of the Arab counter-terrorism organization.

The Arab summit should also consider joint Arab action and other issues related to energy and food security in the Arab region.