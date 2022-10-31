How to know if someone is hacking your Wi-Fi and what you should do to protect yourself?

Do you have an unusually slow connection at times? Slow loading web pages and videos that won’t open? If you believe that your Internet device is working properly and you suspect that someone is connecting to your Wi-Fi network without your knowledge, don’t worry! With these tips, you can quickly identify any unwanted access to your Wi-Fi network and how to protect yourself from it.

Wi-Fi connection security is often overlooked. If you want to know if we have access to your Wi-Fi network and check your signal strength, here’s how.

Often, no special attention is paid to the security of the home connection. Indeed, the risks of a malicious person connecting to a neighbor’s Wi-Fi to use it or retrieve personal data are not negligible.

In addition, many people create easy passwords (first name, last name, date of birth, etc.), thus making life easier for hackers, hackers and other malicious people. These can also use software that allows access to WiFi networks! In addition to collecting confidential data, their aim may be to infect the victim’s computer with viruses or use Wifi for illegal activities.

You need to know if someone is reaching out Your Wi-Fi connection ? You don’t need any technical prerequisites: just install one of these software to monitor unknown devices using your Wi-Fi network without your permission!

Wi-Fi Inspector: When you start this software, you have the right to analyze all devices connected to your home network. It checks for vulnerable devices and tells you if you need to fix security issues on your network. Wi-Fi Inspector will tell you the steps to follow. You can download it online for free!

F-Secure Router Checker: This is a free DNS hijack test. Safe and secure without downloading or installing, this tool lets you know if hackers have changed your router’s settings. Finally, F-Secure Router Checker is compatible with your installed security software.

You can still monitor manually by accessing the router settings. Type 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.2.1 in the browser bar to go to the router administration page. From then on, you will see a list of devices connected to your network in real time. This applies to computers, smartphones, connected devices, etc. Change the password to disconnect all unwanted devices! Finally, the interfaces differ slightly depending on your box (Orange, SFR, Bouygues, Free). Contact your phone company to see if you can’t find the password change section.

Anyone can secure their Wi-Fi network by using these 3 methods!

Enable your Wi-Fi router’s firewall

Most routers Includes wireless firewall options. This helps prevent unnecessary traffic. However, it doesn’t work by default, so you have to enable it manually. To do this, go to your router settings by typing the popular IP address 192.168.1.1 into your browser. Generally, you can enable the firewall switch from your router’s advanced settings.

Keep in mind that when your router’s firewall is enabled, the internet speed slows down. So you can disable this option when you need a faster Wi-Fi connection. Don’t forget to turn it back on!

Turn off Wi-Fi network when leaving home

Turning off your Wi-Fi router in the morning and turning it back on when you get home is tedious. However, if you’re going out for an extended period of time, it’s important to turn it off to ensure your network is protected.

Update your Wi-Fi router’s firmware

The firmware is an important part of your router Secure network connection. Most wireless routers don’t update their firmware automatically, so you’ll have to do it yourself.

To perform this task, visit the official website of the manufacturer and download the software update file. Now install this file on your wireless router. Finally, router manufacturers have implemented completely different installation methods: so you should check the instructions and steps on their website.

