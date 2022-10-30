Nobel Prize in Physics Grand Mourou Presents Tunis Conference

Professor Gérard Mourou – Nobel Prize in Physics 2018 – will lecture at the National Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (Insat) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Professor Mourou, a member of the Haut Collège de l’École polytechnique and Emeritus Professor at the University of Michigan, is the recipient of several international prizes, including the RW Wood Prize, the Charles H. Townes Prize and the Arthur L. Schawlow Prize. In Laser Science. He was also an officer of the Legion of Honor.

The conference will focus on “possibilities linked to fundamental questions around science, medicine and the environment”.

NJ