Home World Bourita not out of ministerial preparatory meeting for Algiers summit (diplomatic source)

Bourita not out of ministerial preparatory meeting for Algiers summit (diplomatic source)

Oct 30, 2022 0 Comments
Bourita not out of ministerial preparatory meeting for Algiers summit (diplomatic source)

Nasser Bourita in Algiers. Credit: Twitter

A high-ranking Moroccan diplomatic source quoted by MAP’s special envoy said, “Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita denied allegations by some Algerian websites and media that he had left. Preparatory meeting of ministers for the Arab summit in Algiers following a disagreement with the Algerian foreign minister”.

The same source confirmed to MAP that the Moroccan delegation remained in the room and protested “Morocco disrespects map” Via Algerian TV channel AL24News, This prompted the Arab League to issue clarifications on the matter. The concerned channel immediately issued its apology in a press release.

A source pointed out “According to government instructions, leaving the meeting room is not part of the rules and standards of Morocco’s diplomatic mission, but to protect Morocco’s legitimate rights and vital interests”.

concluded the evidence “All the information published about the Moroccan delegation leaving the meeting room is baseless”.

©️Copyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.
Reproduction and distribution prohibited without written permission (photocopies, intranet, internet, messaging, newsletters, tracking devices)

See also  Mario Fueli: "Kapilis has the right to self-determination"

You May Also Like

The Arab League denies any association with an Algerian channel that broadcasts an unofficial map of its member states

The Arab League denies any association with an Algerian channel that broadcasts an unofficial map of its member states

After the Communist leaders, the stars aligned for Xi Jinping

After the Communist leaders, the stars aligned for Xi Jinping

HM The King's Ambassador to the audience by the President of Guinea-Bissau, Mr. Nasser Bourida welcomed.

HM The King’s Ambassador to the audience by the President of Guinea-Bissau, Mr. Nasser Bourida welcomed.

La Centrafrique et le Rwanda renforcent leur coopération en matière de sécurité

Central African Republic and Rwanda strengthen their security cooperation – Agence Afrique

Algarve (Portugal) hotels looking for Moroccan workers

The government is providing 275 million euros in aid to universities

The government is providing 275 million euros in aid to universities

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.