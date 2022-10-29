Poland prefers Westinghouse over EDF to build its first nuclear power plant

This is a setback for EDF. Poland has chosen American group Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Friday 28 October. Apart from the French company, the South Korean KHNP was also operating.

“We are confident that our nuclear power project will use reliable and safe technology from @WECNuclear” (Westinghouse), Mr. Morawiecki wrote on Twitter. He said the decision would be officially approved at a cabinet meeting in Warsaw on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday “We are proud to be Poland’s strongest partner for energy and security” and underlined “Thousands of Jobs” This cooperation should be developed in both countries.

“This is a big step to strengthen our relationship with Poland for generations to come”US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm welcomed.

This result “Sends a clear message to Russia, [celui] The Atlantic Alliance is united to diversify our energy supply (…) and energy to resist Russian militarization”She continued in a video.

Jennifer Granholm points out that Poland chooses Westinghouse “For the first phase of its $40 billion nuclear power project [40 milliards d’euros] », without specifying the total amount of this investment. However, a senior US government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the deal was worth it “Billions” dollars and to create “Thousands of Good Paying Jobs”.

Initially three reactors

Poland has been planning for years to acquire the capability to produce nuclear power for civilian needs Energy conservation issue This is all the more urgent because of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The Polish government has announced that the first nuclear power plant with three reactors should be operational by 2033. It has chosen to establish it in the northern part of the country, in the village of Soxevo, far from the sea. Baltic.

Warsaw didn’t want to stop there. The country wants to build three more reactors after that. For this “Second Set”, “We expect it to be Westinghouse as well.”A US official said.

Denmark, Norway and Poland also launched a new gas pipeline in September that will carry Norwegian gas through Denmark to Poland, after Russia cut off supplies to the Poles.

