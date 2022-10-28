The government is providing 275 million euros in aid to universities

Higher Education Minister Sylvie Retail announced on Thursday that she would release an envelope of 275 million euros to help research institutes, large schools and universities cope with additional energy costs in 2023.

” As all companies are subject to rising energy prices, assistance will be pro-rated to cover additional costs.The minister said in an interview with “Les Echos” newspaper.

The first part of this assistance is applicable to all companies and the second is provided on a case-by-case basis. The financial balance of the companies will be used.

” The funds will be used for higher education institutions like research institutes and cruises“, explains Mrs. Retailio.

The Minister ensures that establishments are fully committed to an energy-friendly approach and are currently instituting energy-efficient projects, which will reduce energy consumption by 5 to 10% from 2023.

Ms. Retailer also did not rule out the precautionary reserve requirement provided by the Finance Act in case additional costs continue to rise.

Additional energy costs for higher education institutions are estimated at 500 million euros in 2023 compared to 2021. For research institutions, additional costs will reach 100 million euros in 2023 compared to 2021.

