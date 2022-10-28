Home World The government is providing 275 million euros in aid to universities

The government is providing 275 million euros in aid to universities

Oct 28, 2022 0 Comments
The government is providing 275 million euros in aid to universities

Higher Education Minister Sylvie Retail announced on Thursday that she would release an envelope of 275 million euros to help research institutes, large schools and universities cope with additional energy costs in 2023.

As all companies are subject to rising energy prices, assistance will be pro-rated to cover additional costs.The minister said in an interview with “Les Echos” newspaper.

The first part of this assistance is applicable to all companies and the second is provided on a case-by-case basis. The financial balance of the companies will be used.

read more:France: €10bn aid to firms as energy prices rise

The funds will be used for higher education institutions like research institutes and cruises“, explains Mrs. Retailio.

The Minister ensures that establishments are fully committed to an energy-friendly approach and are currently instituting energy-efficient projects, which will reduce energy consumption by 5 to 10% from 2023.

Ms. Retailer also did not rule out the precautionary reserve requirement provided by the Finance Act in case additional costs continue to rise.

Additional energy costs for higher education institutions are estimated at 500 million euros in 2023 compared to 2021. For research institutions, additional costs will reach 100 million euros in 2023 compared to 2021.

With MAP

See also  Trump News Live: Latest Updates as President Swears 'Big Case' in Bizarre Re-Tweet Spree

You May Also Like

Algarve (Portugal) hotels looking for Moroccan workers

IMF provides Egypt with $3 billion to finance economic reform program

IMF provides Egypt with $3 billion to finance economic reform program

Meeting of the Chiefs of Staff of the Forces of Member States of the "5+5 Security" Initiative in Rabat

Meeting of the Chiefs of Staff of the Forces of Member States of the “5+5 Security” Initiative in Rabat

Sudanese Condemn Junta: Unfinished Transition

Sudanese Condemn Junta: Unfinished Transition

Trade with China will reach $200 billion by 2023

Trade with China will reach $200 billion by 2023

Fez: Record visit to the Regional Exhibition of Social and Solidarity Economy

Fez: Record visit to the Regional Exhibition of Social and Solidarity Economy

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.