Central African Republic and Rwanda strengthen their security cooperation – Agence Afrique

Oct 28, 2022 0 Comments
La Centrafrique et le Rwanda renforcent leur coopération en matière de sécurité

Rwanda recommends increasing support for armed forces in the Central African Republic (CAR), the Bangui government announced after a meeting between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Central African counterpart, Faustin Arcange Tutera.

In this direction the two countries are linked by four cooperation agreements, launched during the last state visit of President Faustin Archange Touadéra in Rwanda from August 5 to 8, 2021.

These agreements relate to mining, a protocol for the development of transport, a memorandum of understanding on support for the implementation of the national strategy for reform of the security sector in the Republic and the scope of mining. As a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of economic planning.

Central African officials said following the meeting between the two leaders, “Rwanda will extend its support to the Central African Armed Forces in training and hardening soldiers.”

According to the United Nations (UN), Rwanda is the third largest contributor to peacekeeping operations in CAR, with more than 3,000 troops deployed in various parts of the country since 2014.

Algarve (Portugal) hotels looking for Moroccan workers

The government is providing 275 million euros in aid to universities

IMF provides Egypt with $3 billion to finance economic reform program

Meeting of the Chiefs of Staff of the Forces of Member States of the "5+5 Security" Initiative in Rabat

Sudanese Condemn Junta: Unfinished Transition

Trade with China will reach $200 billion by 2023

