Tesla is the subject of a criminal investigation in the United States

Again in the eyes of the US authorities. The Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched a criminal investigation into the automaker, which is suspected of misleading customers into thinking its vehicles are its own. Autonomy.

Tesla vehicles do not drive themselves

Tesla cars are equipped with a driver assistance system called Autopilot. For a tidy sum of $15,000, drivers can benefit from this device upgrade, Fully self-driving, which should eventually make vehicles fully autonomous. However, currently Tesla cars are Tier 2, which means they still require constant attention from their drivers.

However, since 2016, the company has been talking about the merits of its Autopilot and suggesting that it is autonomous. That year, for example, Elon Musk described him as “ Maybe for the best than a human driver. Tesla’s site also has the following video: ” The person in the driver’s seat is only there for legal reasons. She does nothing. The car drives itself Finally, Elon Musk said last week that his company will soon introduce an improved version of fully self-driving cars. To their work, to their friends, to the grocery store without touching the steering wheel “.

As a reminder, Tesla’s CEO has already been charged overestimated the capabilities of his organization Driver assistance.

Tesla blows hot and cold

Investigators are now trying to determine whether these various perceptions influenced Tesla drivers and caused accidents. In fact, autopilot is involved In many other incidents than Elon Musk’s company’s competing systems.

Reuters Reports that the DoJ has opened a criminal investigation at the end of 2021 ” Investigate whether Tesla misled consumers, investors and regulators with unsubstantiated claimsIt dwarfs the capabilities of its driver assistance technology. At this point, however, it’s unclear whether the company will face charges, as it has repeatedly said drivers should exercise caution when using the system, even though it has exaggerated Autopilot’s capabilities. For example, Tesla’s website warns that before activating Autopilot, the driver must first agree “ Always keep your hands on the wheel “And Forever” Maintain control and responsibility of their vehicle “.

For its part, the company ensures that accidents are caused by drivers who do not use the system in the prescribed manner. Barbara McQuade, a former attorney who prosecuted auto companies and employees in fraud cases, said that if investigators want to prosecute, they need to find a lot of hard evidence, such as emails or documents. Computer skills.

Other investigations are ongoing

This survey is unprecedented for the company. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the US federal agency responsible for road safety, is also interested cases” Phantom Braking » Due to full self-driving. The company has also launched a detailed investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot 765,000 brand vehicles.

As recently as this summer, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) also filed a dual complaint against the manufacturer. For false advertising. However, the investigation by the Department of Justice exposes the company and its executives to criminal charges, so it requires more serious scrutiny.