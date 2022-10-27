Sudanese Condemn Junta: Unfinished Transition

The ruling junta continues to falter in appointing a prime minister that plunges the country into a deadly spiral. Because along with political chaos comes economic stagnation which only feeds the nipples of corruption. In the impasse, the country hopes for democratic elections, which the military junta deprives. This is what feeds the rebellious spirit among the people, which subscribes to the desire of the forces of change to call upon the military to raise their hand in the political scene and in the economic sphere.

Surviving only on rare subsidies from the Petro-monarchies, Sudan has no resources. Apart from profiting from it, the regime itself is watering its relays, to the great displeasure of the majority of the people, who are prey to a great deal of misery. If the military refuses to leave the political scene, preventing any process of regularization of public life, they find their happiness there. This replicates what has happened elsewhere in countries where the military strives to control everything from political elites to economic elites. While continuing to use force against unarmed people.

A dead end shown by the rise of resistance. Indeed, the junta failed to gain legitimacy with the population. Worse, it also proves unable to protect the suburbs of the capital, which have suffered from the most violent tribal struggles and conflicts, most recently in Blue Nile.

Admittedly, pressures from the international community to devolve power to civilians have not weakened. In this movement, donors are reluctant to release grants in Sudan as long as political-institutional deadlock persists. But in this chapter, we must believe that consensus is not guaranteed. The junta continues to benefit from the support of neighboring countries and regional powers. This is why the Sudanese military is trying to protect its economic privileges and obstruct a promising political process. Because the alternative of grasping the horizon would in no way accommodate an economic system subservient to the military. In addition to establishing a transitional justice like the sword of Damocles raised on the head of the braid. Since immunity is not guaranteed after a democratic process, the generals cling to the sacred council of the armed forces, which, as a bonus, guarantees them peace with control over military affairs.

When Omar al-Bashir’s regime fell, it did not disappear entirely. This is why, on the first anniversary of the coup, tens of thousands of Sudanese are calling for a return to the democratic process and citizen power.