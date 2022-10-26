Travel trip, never come back

The Voyager mission began 50 years ago and both probes continue their long journey 23.3 billion kilometers from Earth. How far will this research project go?

Launched 15 days apart in the summer of 1977, first Voyager 2 and then Voyager 1, the Volkswagen Beetle-sized probes now explore interstellar space beyond the Solar System. It is the longest and farthest journey in history and it is not over. The project exceeded all expectations: 85,000 images, 24 moons discovered. We come again to the origins and future of an extraordinary mission.

A traveler travels, never returns.

We are happy to receive Jean-Loup Bertaux, Planetary Scientist, Emeritus Research Director at CNRS at LATMOS and Philip Henerejos, Science journalist, editor-in-chief of SEAL and Space magazine.

Today’s report

meeting with Athena Koostenis Planetary Scientist, CNRS Research Director at the Paris Observatory. How did the Voyager program open the door to the exploration and development of research programs on some of the moons of the Solar System, such as Titan? By Antoine Beauchamp:

