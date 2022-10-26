List of compatible Samsungs and their update date

The complete list of Galaxy smartphones that have been updated to Samsung One UI 5 has been leaked recently. By January, chances are we’ll see most Samsung fleets upgraded to Android 13.

The release of a new version of Android is always a small event. This is the method Samsung Enjoy it Android 13 And better yet, A UI 5. During full swing Galaxy S22 France has benefited from it, and the rest Smartphones Shouldn’t take too long.

In Korea, some users received a message indicating the first schedule on October 24, 2022. Be careful though, the update release schedule in Europe is often a bit off. Additionally, French phones were unable to take advantage of the beta.

When will your Samsung smartphone be updated?

According to this calendar, the sign Sam-MobileMost models will be updated by January 2023. We find that it is. Galaxy S10Released on Android 9 Pie, that is OneUI 1.1, will no longer receive Android updates. However, they are still well supported by monthly security patches.

Here is the full list:

October 2022

November 2022

December 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 2;

Galaxy Z Flip 5G;

Galaxy Z Flip;

Galaxy S20 FE;

Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G;

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite;

Galaxy A Quantum;

Galaxy A Quantum 2;

Galaxy A52s 5G;

Galaxy A51;

Galaxy A51 5G;

Galaxy A42 5G;

Galaxy A32;

Galaxy Jump;

Galaxy Jump 2.

January 2023

Galaxy Tab A8;

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite;

Galaxy Tab Active 3;

Galaxy Buddy 2;

Galaxy Wide 6;

Galaxy Wide 5;

Galaxy Bar;

Galaxy A23;

Galaxy A13;

Galaxy M12;

Galaxy XCover 5.

February 2023

As a reminder, future updates to One Ui like One Ui 5.1 will surely follow the same timeline. For example, if you have an S20, you may have to wait two months to use the latest version once the S22s have taken advantage of it.

We’ll add that the S22 FE isn’t safe from being added to this list, but it’s necessary before that to confirm that such a model has been announced.

