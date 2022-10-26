Amazon’s ads will be loaded in video formats at its UnBoxed 2022 conference

The US company will support its partners in optimizing video ad content and improve its performance measurement tools.

The plan for Amazon Ads includes video and performance. The US company’s advertising arm announced its innovations at its annual conference Unboxed 2022 It will be held in New York from October 25 to 27, 2022. “These announcements are valid internationally and for France”, confirms Stéphane Grenier, General Manager of Amazon Ads in France, who will celebrate his ten years in France. December. “We strive to provide brands with digital advertising tools and opportunities on and off Amazon.fr,” says the general manager of Amazon Ads in France. The proposed new features are mainly worrying Advertising formats Video. “Video has a real impact on consumers, says Stéphane Grenier. Our new solutions help advertisers reach and communicate with relevant audiences”.

Simplified video content creation

Amazon Ads are sponsored display Video Creative, a new service now available worldwide, allows advertisers to create video campaigns to showcase their products and promote their brand across the web to Amazon customers. “Sponsored display works in a self-serving systemAuction Operates on a cost per click basis. It was only available in static format and will now be available in video, explains Stephane Grenier, general manager of Amazon Ads in France. For brands with limited content, we offer creative sponsored visual video to create and distribute free formats”. These videos are created from logo, backshot and branded video content such as tutorials, demonstrations or product unboxing with the user. Testimonials.

Amazon Ads is also announcing an expanded public beta program for Video Builder, a tool that lets brands easily create videos for their Amazon-sponsored ad campaigns in under ten minutes using customizable templates. This time, product and lifestyle images are used to create video content. These campaigns are then served on Amazon. “This tool meets the needs of small brands that lack creative skills, helping them reach their audience through video in the development of advertising formats,” explains Stéphane Grenier.

LINK BETWEEN ADVERTISERS AND SERVICE PROVIDERS

The Seattle company is offering a new offering to connect advertisers and creative providers. With Amazon Creative Services, brands can search and filter services based on their needs, view reviews and samples, and connect with vendors who provide end-to-end creative delivery. The service is controlled from a display console that allows advertising videos to be broadcast at a cost of one thousand.

From performance recommendation

Available in ten countries, including France, from 2022, Performance Recommendations will target marketplace sellers who use Search Console for their Promoted Product campaigns. In the background, these recommendations can lead to new keywords to bid on or change bid amounts. “Recommendations are judged on a case-by-case basisAdvertiser, product type, brand positioning, strengths and weaknesses, real-time competition and consumer research, says General Manager of Amazon Ads in France. High or low bids, keywords will be given to activate or deactivate”.

Two new features for the clean room

Amazon Marketing Cloud, Amazon’s clean room service, is a secure and anonymous cloud environment where sales data, advertising campaigns, CRM and offers new features including customer intelligence, signal coverage. The latter aims to give advertisers visibility into their cross-media attribution and verify the impact of each channel. Amazon Ads aims to provide a deeper understanding of the customer journey, with signals from sponsored brands to be added in early 2023.

There is no date for direct shopping in France

If Stéphane Grenier confirms, “the product will eventually come to Europe and France, we don’t have a fixed date yet,” he adds. Amazon also relies on traction, a streaming platform the company acquired in 2014 to offer live product demonstration videos. Created by Amazon Ads Important days SEB Group’s operation to supply a robotic vacuum cleaner with the Rowenta brand. In a two-hour livestream, the streamer showcased a robotic vacuum cleaner from the AVAMind brand, generating two million impressions.