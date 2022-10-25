Truss urges cut in customs duties

Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss names her successor Rishi Sunak as ” Brave He cut the taxes when he delivered his final address to the nation outside the steps of 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. ” Ever since I became Prime Minister, I have always been determined to boldly face the challenges we face.“, she pointed out.

Ms Truss insisted after 49 days in office that “the government cannot afford to be a low-income country that captures a significant share of the national wealth”. “We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedom to do things differently. It means giving our own citizens more freedom and empowering democratic institutions. It means cutting taxes so people can keep more of the money they earn,” he said. “We continue to fight (…) But I believe in Great Britain, I believe in the British people and I know we have better days ahead of us,” Liz Truss vowed before handing in her resignation to King Charles III.

She also did not fail to send congratulations on her success to Rishi Sunak, who was on his way to Buckingham Palace, where he would be greeted by an audience of British sovereigns.

Former banker and finance minister Rishi Sunak, aged 42, will become the youngest head of government in the United Kingdom’s modern history after a stellar rise in politics.

After winning his formation on Monday, he promised “stability and unity”. “My top priority is to bring the party and the country together,” he said in a brief speech.

With MAP