[MAJ] Its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 overheats and melts its power supply

A GeForce RTX 4090 owner reports that his graphics card’s power adapter has burned out. Nothing currently allows us to know whether this is an isolated case or a more widespread problem.

« Tu n'es pas le seul », explique un propriétaire d'une Asus RTX 4090 TUF Gaming OC sur Reddit. « Cela m'est arrivé aujourd'hui aussi, mais pas aussi gravement brûlé que toi. Il y a quelques heures, j'étais en train de jouer à Black Desert […] Suddenly the screen went black and all the fans started spinning at 100%. I switched off the machine and after inspection found that the power adapter was damaged..

Oh da… Another 4090 (ASUS 4090 TUF OC) with a damaged 12VHPWR power connector was posted earlier today in the same Reddit thread as the original Gigabyte card post. It’s getting a little out of hand…@Buildzoid1 @sebasti66855537 pic.twitter.com/oQnaywqBzq —Vectral (@Vectral555) October 24, 2022

Another user was reporting a similar issue, but had little better luck. And the owner of Asus’s RTX 4090 TUF Gaming notes that only the cable burned and his graphics still work.

Faced with the beginning of this affair and After the controversy over its RTX 4080 12GB, Nvidia reacted. The chameleon symbol indicates the medium on the edge He is investigating these cases of melted electrical connectors. “We are investigating these reports. We are in contact with the first owner and will contact the other for more information.”says Brian Del Rizzo, a spokesman for Nvidia.]

A graphic card of all superlatives, The The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is a true powerhouse. Very imposing, it lays the foundation of Ada Lovelace architecture of greens and impresses with its characteristics. With its 2.2 kg size, the RTX 4090 does not go unnoticed and takes up a lot of space in a case. It is distinguished by its efficiency and a thermal envelope that rises up to 450 W; 350W for GeForce RTX 3090

Impressive statistics that allow Nvidia to represent the spirits once again. However, some buyers experience accidents and when they don’t have delivery problems; The map itself raises questions. On Reddit, a GeForce RTX 4090 owner posted images showing his 16-pin connector and power adapter. Completely melted. User u/reggie_gakil clarified that he was playing Red Dead Redemption 2 When he encountered this problem.

The pictures show that the problem starts at the 12 key pins. As for the supplied adapter, it is Completely burnt and melted.

As a reminder, the RTX 4090 comes with a 4×8 pin to 16 pin PCIe Gen 5 adapter. The model in question is a custom model, namely the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC. On the other hand, we don’t know the rest of the configuration like the power used.

There is no element to explain this problem, although the most likely hypothesis is a Production defect or either Faulty cable. Since this card was announced, the 12VHPWR connector has often been talked about for the wrong reasons. It’s considered too thick and struggles to fit into mid-sized cases; Often hits the sideboard. The XXL dimensions of the card are unrelated to this problem, prompting manufacturers to make 90° angle connections.

It is also best not to bend this cable which is attached to the power connector located on the side. It remains to be seen if other users report similar problems or if this is an isolated matter.