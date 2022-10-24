macOS Ventura is available tonight! Here are the main new features

Is your Mac compatible?

In this new version, 2015 iMac, 2013 Mac Pro, 2016 12-inch MacBook, late 2014 Mac mini, 2016 MacBook Pro and 2015 MacBook Air And older ones won’t be prompted to update, so they should stick with MacOS Monterey.

System settings interface close to iOS/iPadOS

Cupertino hits the shot Rename them System Preferences Now called macOS computer systems And follow an interface with lists via the column on the left and small icons strongly reminiscent of iOS and iPadOS settings. Some settings panels remain the same, but the general tab, sound, wallpaper, monitors, and more sections have been completely redesigned. The interface is simple and access to various settings is easy, further enhancing the stability of Cupertino. Various systems.

Training Manager

The next iteration of macOS is called Ventura And this new version welcomes the status manager (shared with iPadOS 16, whose release is scheduled for this evening, directly in version 16.1), a new window management mode that allows you to highlight an application by displaying it in the center while saving everything. Other apps on the left side of the screen. You can group windows, arrange them, switch between different groups and display the desktop with a single click.

Mail is getting better

Cupertino seizes this opportunity Improve mail by offering practical and modern features that have been available to other customers for some timeNew powerful search, auto-correction, reminders, possibility to cancel a message to be sent at short notice or scheduled sending.

Spotlight and Safari evolve

Spotlight also gets some improvements, such as a display of photos, a larger window, or descriptions for movies and series. beside him, Safari, which turned upside down last year, is slowly evolving with the advent of tab sharing (See the profile of users who benefit from sharing on the tab).

Apple quickly noted the functionality of passwords (identity keys in vf) that allow changing passwords thanks to the machines’ biometric sensors.Based on a standard set by the FIDO Alliance (for Fast Identity Online) with Google and Microsoft.

Great for games

Under macOS 13 Ventura, Games (and some apps) May benefit from allowing Metal 3 API on Mac Unlock the potential of Apple silicon chips , Thanks to real-time MetalFX Upscaling and optimized loading times, among others. Apple illustrated its concept with Resident Evil Village (this). Coming to Mac on October 28, but it’s reserved for Apple Silicon Macs) and No Man’s Sky. Also supported by Ventura The most popular are steering wheels, pedals and shifters Including Logitech G920 And G29. This is good news for those of us who love racing simulations (on asphalt or off-road) on our computers.

Continuous Camera: iPhone is a luxury webcam

Finally, macOS Continuity Mode transfers FaceTime calls from iPhone to Mac and uses the iPhone as a webcam (MagSafe support designed in collaboration with Belkin is already available in the Apple Store) then supports center frame and portrait modes.