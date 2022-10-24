American Football: No NFL Team Wants Icon Colin Kaepernick

He knelt during the American anthem, and he still pays it. Colin Kaepernick, who wants to return to the NFL three years after boycotting the American anthem, has not been contacted by any team after a week of working out in front of several franchise ambassadors, according to ESPN on Sunday.

At 32 years old, the former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers is currently unemployed and clubs have shown no interest in him. Neither the seven nor the 25 others who saw him train, the league said, after the agreement between the two sides sent video of his session, initially scheduled behind closed doors but held publicly after the player finally blew his nose. In the NFL.

The outlet says the NFL’s failure to generate interest in Kaepernick, whose representatives had to make sure the video was received by all teams, indicates he’s unlikely to get the requested viewing.

The authority that organized the practice in Atlanta had given appointments to the owners at the Falcons practice facility. But the Niners’ former No. 7, refusing to sign a waiver of liability, especially given his unemployment situation, left with 30 minutes to go and moved the session to a nearby high school. The NFL said it was “disappointed Collin didn’t show up for his initial practice.” However, the former player remains under contract with the Nike brand.

Only 7 clubs took the information

Following this change, many of the twenty clubs that made the trip decided not to attend his demonstration. Only the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans have seen him play 40 minutes. See also NFL | Unannounced players will be protected