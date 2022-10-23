These 16 Apps Are Ruining Your Smartphone’s Autonomy, You Should Uninstall Them!

As you know, Play Store Applications containing malware may sometimes be encountered. A very long time ago, Bitdefender managed to find more 35 applications android. The latter is designed to overwhelm users with ads in the store. At this point, the objective no longer seems the same. In fact, in the index of 16 applications android smart phone, McAfee researchers were able to find the malware. The latter purpose drainage Smartphone battery life. We explain everything about these applications and the procedures to follow!

All kinds of malware

As described above, different McAfee Computer Security Researchers Recently conducted a survey on some Play Store apps. Then they a New malware. This malware was detected 16 applicationsIt then manages to bypass Google’s security to infect the victim’s smartphone.

If so, be aware that this malware is almost undetectable. Once on the victim’s smartphone, the virus installs the malware remotely. And this, without the knowledge of the users. It should also be noted that this malware is dubbed Clicker is created to simulate clicks on ads. As a result, it convinces advertisers Ads generate thousands of clicks. These interactions actually come from this malware found in 16 Play Store apps.

These applications drain the autonomy of smartphones

It should be noted that this type of fraud is aimed at creatingSignificant advertising revenue. This is the fastest way using applications from Play Store. Therefore, inyear This type of fraudCriminals seek Get returns on their investments as soon as possible In advertisements. However, it’s not uncommon for this type of malware to be found quickly in these applications. Be it Google or third-party researchers.

To prevent users from realizing what is happening in these applications, All clicks happen in the background. Also, explained McAfee researchersThus, Clicker significantly affects the autonomy of smartphones. This activity mainly seeks to Drain battery power Terminals. As well as freezing Mobile data victims. Then relevant applications can be made Causes high network traffic and consumes power without the user’s knowledge “.

Risk to your Android smartphones

The risk to victims comes from the fact that the smartphone visits a large number of websites without the knowledge of its owner. Hence, the application is simulated Standard functionality of an Android smartphone. This “fixed use” then decreases Strong endurance Cell phone. Once the infected app is uninstalled from the smartphone, “ You can expect extended battery life and you’ll notice reduced mobile data usage”. And this, according to the published report McAfee researchers.

Virus Does not prompt during installation. In fact, this would allow the victim to make a connection between the installation of the app and the loss of autonomy. Hackers really plan A precautionary period Between installation and the first simulated clicks. “Malicious behavior does not begin at the time the user uses the device”Adds McAfee. This malware works well. Fortunately, McAfee was able to issue a warning about this phenomenon.

Related apps to uninstall quickly

Clicker malware detected Code of 16 Apps on Android Smartphone Overall, these apps were able to accumulate More than 20 million Downloads On that day Play Store. It is worth noting the applications that you should completely uninstall. We will find out later High-speed camera, smart task manager, flashlight+. But 달력메모장, K-Dictionary, BusanBus, Flashlight+ or Quick Note. We also see Currency Converter, Joycode, Estika, Instagram Profile Downloader. Finally, Ez Notes, 손전등, 가이기 and Flashlight+.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFMPqGryvPY

Google, thenWarning by McAfee, See you soon Block apps From its Play Store. In fact, it should be noted that it is not uncommon to see adware on the Play Store. As previously reported, Bitdefender already discovered it a few weeks ago 35 Android Apps. And it is designed to bombard users with advertisements in the store. So be careful For these applications.