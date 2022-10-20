Top 5 innovations

After months of beta, Samsung is gearing up to roll out its new One UI 5 interface to millions of Galaxy smartphones based on Android 13. A brief overview of the most important new features.

Like (almost) all Android smartphone manufacturers, Samsung offers its own interface, One UI, which adds more functionality to Google’s operating system. Improvements are coming soon to your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

1. Habits and Habits to Fit Your Day

A UI 5 adds an interesting feature: methods and procedures. Once configured, routines allow you to trigger a sequence of custom actions. For example, you can configure the “Sleep” mode, which when activated, will trigger the dark mode and mode Do not disturb. These methods and routines can be triggered automatically at time intervals that you define.

2. Updated icons and notifications

One UI 5 brings its share of aesthetic improvements, especially in the notification panel, with new, more readable icons. Hence, it becomes easier to identify the application associated with each notification at a glance. The contextual display of buttons to accept or reject a call has also been revised.

3. Your videos on the lock screen

As a response to the new features of the iPhone 14, Samsung introduces in One UI 5 the possibility to add segments from your videos directly to the lock screen. Post-customization is pushed a little further with new wallpapers, clock styles and pop-up notifications.

4. Arrange and stack widgets

Samsung benefits by switching to Android 13 To improve its widgets. Organizing is now easier, with the option to scroll them from right to left to save space. If you want to see them all at once, One UI 5 lets you stack them for easy storage. A widget with personalized recommendations will also appear. Convenient for displaying the last opened applications or actions performed on your phone.

5. New menu for connected devices

To easily connect your Samsung Galaxy smartphone with other connected devices, Samsung has decided to put everything in one place in Settings. Convenient for quick access to Samsung Dex, Smart View, Quick Share or Auto Switch Buds, you can quickly switch your Samsung wireless headphones from one device to another.

Other New Features of Samsung One UI 5

These are some of the additions Samsung made to its One UI 5 interface in Android 13. Other new features include the integration of security and privacy settings, the ability to simply extract text from an image, or the option to answer phone calls by typing. Then the text written by the Bixby voice assistant.

Find out : A more accurate date for Android 13 on the Galaxy S22

Samsung has already started rolling out its new update, which will arrive first on its mid-range and high-end smartphones. thereby, Galaxy S22, S21, Z Fold 3 and 4, Z Flip 3 and 4 and Galaxy A53 will be the first to benefit from this.. Other models will have to wait a little longer.

