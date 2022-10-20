Home Economy Procter & Gamble is supported by higher prices, but has a stronger dollar weight

Procter & Gamble is supported by higher prices, but has a stronger dollar weight

Oct 20, 2022 0 Comments
Procter & Gamble is supported by higher prices, but has a stronger dollar weight

Procter & Gamble (P&G) significantly increased prices for its consumer products in the third quarter, helping to offset lower sales and the impact. A rising dollar. In particular, the US company, which makes Gillette razors, Pampers diapers and Oral-B toothbrushes, has raised its prices by 9% overall. But its volume sales fell 3%, suggesting consumers are beginning to be put off by rising prices.

The sharp strengthening of the greenback against other currencies in recent months has hurt P&G’s earnings by 6%. Total group turnover rose 1% to $20.6 billion, slightly above forecasts. Its net profit fell 4% to $3.9 billion. But excluding the stock and exceptional items, Wall Street’s benchmark earnings beat analysts’ expectations. Action rose 2.7% in the first trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

Read moreBéatrice Dupuy, Procter & Gamble’s feminine property in Europe

The group’s CEO John Moller described cost and operations management as “extremely difficult”. The situation is not expected to improve: for the group in its full 2023 accounting year, which ends at the end of June, P&G has about 1.3 billion dollars in unfavorable exchange rates, 2.4 billion in raw material cost increases, as well as 200 million in transportation cost increases. Accordingly, the company has reduced its forecast. It still expects an increase in its sales excluding currency effects and adjustments in the range of 3% to 5% in 2023, but now expects its total turnover to decline by 1% to 3%.

See also  Profit reporting season is over with the coronavirus recession driving results

You May Also Like

Restaurant chain Tex-Mex Indiana Café will be at Forum Franchise de Lyon 2022

Restaurant chain Tex-Mex Indiana Café will be at Forum Franchise de Lyon 2022

Three Arrows Capital : agacée par la stagnation de l’affaire, la SEC met les pieds dans le plat

Three Arrows Capital: Annoyed by litigation stalemate, SEC puts its foot in the pot

Almaville is the first step taken for a cryptocurrency mining company

Almaville is the first step taken for a cryptocurrency mining company

Mode navigation privée Google

Google’s incognito mode is so bad that people are suing it

The watcher netflix

The Watcher review: Another exceptional series from Ryan Murphy?

MetaQuest Pro: Targeted Advertising Thanks to Eye Tracking?

MetaQuest Pro: Targeted Advertising Thanks to Eye Tracking?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.