British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns Athalayar

British Prime Minister Liz dress He announced on Thursday that he would resign as leader of the Conservative Party and step down as head of government once a successor is elected in next week’s local elections.

I recognize that I could not complete the term for which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King that I am resigning my post. “Conservative Party Leadership Party”He said in a brief message outside his residence at 10 Downing Street.

Truss explained that he had met the chairman of the 1922 Committee – groups of Tory MPs without portfolios – with Graham Brady this morning and the two agreed there should be an internal election to nominate a successor “next week”. until then, The Prime Minister will be in officeDid she say

Truss began by stating his statement “A Period of Great Economic and International Instability” In it he took office, on September 6 after a party primary victory.

“We delivered energy bills and lower social security contributions. We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that takes advantage of the freedoms of Brexit,” Truss said. In the present situation, its objectives cannot be achieved.

"I cannot deliver the mandate that I was elected by the Conservative Party"

In the last few hours, A growing number of Tory MPs called for his resignationIt makes retaining him as head of management almost untenable.

Truss has been on a doldrums since presenting his tax plan on September 23, a massive tax cut that rattled markets and fueled pessimism in the British economy.

Rishi SunakThe finance minister has emerged as the favorite to succeed Liz Truss as UK prime minister during the coronavirus pandemic, while Boris Johnson has begun testing the waters for a possible return, months after he stepped down amid scandals.

Photo/Justin Tallis via AP – Former UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak

Sunak, 42, warned in the Tory primaries last summer that Trudeau’s tax plans would hurt the UK’s finances. A warning that turned out to be true and gave wings to his allies to claim him as the natural heir to the head of government.He announced his resignation on Thursday.

The former finance minister was also the most popular candidate among Tory MPsAlthough he lost the final vote in the process, the party base opted for aggressive tax cuts proposed by Truss to revive the economy.

It led to the fall of the Tory leader after 45 days in Downing Street Johnson To discuss the possibility of a rematch with his close entourage, step times.