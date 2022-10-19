Restaurant chain Tex-Mex Indiana Café will be at Forum Franchise de Lyon 2022

After more than 30 years of development in Ile-de-France, the Tex-Mex Indiana Café restaurant franchise has begun to conquer the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and will therefore attend the 2022 edition of the Lyon Franchise Forum. , October 20.

Indiana Cafe

Indiana Cafe has been the “American Brasserie” for over 30 years! Blending atmosphere and American culture with Tex-Mex cuisine, our restaurants are real places of life. Burgers, salads, tacos, fajitas, cocktails, beers… anytime in a signature relaxed atmosphere. […]

Indiana Cafe: First restaurant in Lyon in 2023

Whereas Restaurant franchise Tex-Mex Indiana Cafe has signed on to open its first restaurant in Leon in spring 2023.The head of the network wanted to take the opportunity to invite him Lyon Franchise Forum 2022.

Indeed, after more than 30 years of development in Ile-de-France, this first restaurant in Lyon marks the Forum Franchise de Lyon 2022. Opportunity to start the development of the brand in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

The head of the network will be at A08 of the Franchise Forum in Lyon on October 20, 2022.

Indiana Cafe: An original and efficient concept

Because the concept of an Indiana cafe franchise has many advantages in this young region with many student towns.

American culture and Tex-Mex cuisine (burgers, salads, tacos, fajitas) and plenty of cocktails and beers (the Indiana Cafe restaurant sells an average of 21,000 liters of beer per year), a relaxed atmosphere, a strong music label and an offer from sunrise to sunset, The Indiana Cafe franchise specifically targets families and youth.

So if you like Open a Tex-Mex restaurant An innovative and dynamic brand with over 30 years of experience, visit the Indiana Cafe Franchise website to learn more and schedule your appointment at Lyon Franchise Forum 2022.