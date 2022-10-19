Home Technology In Paris, Bloets Maternity Hospital was hit by a computer attack

In Paris, Bloets Maternity Hospital was hit by a computer attack

Oct 19, 2022 0 Comments
In Paris, Bloets Maternity Hospital was hit by a computer attack

At 12e In the vicinity of Paris, the Bluts maternity hospital is inactive: In a statement, The Pierre-Rouquès-Les Bluets Hospital explains that its computer system was affected by a cyber attack on Sunday, October 9. This private clinic confirms that it will continue to operate, but declares that the tools and services that its employees regularly use have been slowed by the effects of the cyber attack: the press release notes, for example, that the email addresses used by the groups maternity are not working and invites patients to return to other addresses set up by maternity.

In an article from JDD, we learn a little more about the state of the IT services of the establishment: Bluets has thus implemented a “white project”, which allows a certain system to ensure continuity of maintenance in degraded mode. The attack forced the establishment to reduce its reception capacity in the birthing room, which is a centralized monitoring system of babies’ vital functions. In the uterus Disabled by attack. The agency notes that certain advisories, particularly PMAs, will also be cancelled. Other healthcare team tools, such as entry and exit management software or workforce scheduling, were also affected by the attack.

The attackers used ransomware-type software, which was used to encrypt data on the victim’s computer system. Blutz’s press release notes that the attackers also stole data from the establishment’s servers, but at this time, it could not provide the exact nature of the data involved or the identity of the victims. Blutz warns patients against potential phishing attacks or other identity theft attempts that take advantage of data stolen in this attack.

See also  Buy cell phone and additional technology products
Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers Ransomware: How French Authorities Track Cybercriminals

The Vice Society group was accused of being behind the attack

The establishment points to known ransomware group Vice Society as the author of the attack. In September, the US Cybersecurity Authority released a report on the group, which first appeared in the summer of 2021. Vise Society is a cybercriminal group that has targeted several schools and healthcare institutions around the world. In August 2021, the group was responsible for a computer attack that disabled the Arles Hospital Center and in March 2022, Ajaccio.

Using tactics known as “double extortion,” ransomware involves blocking a target’s systems and threatening to publish stolen data on a website in order to force victims to pay a ransom. .

At this time, the Vice Society did not claim responsibility for the attack on Bluets Maternity Hospital. The Pierre-Rouquès-Les Bluets hospital is not the first healthcare institution to be attacked by a cybercriminal group. In September, the cybercriminal group Lockbit began distributing The data was stolen during the summer at the Sud Francilien Hospital Center in Corbeil-Essonnes. Earlier, hospitals in Dax, Villefranche-sur-Saône and Charleville-Mézières were also attacked by cybercriminal groups in a similar operation.

Read the decryption: Cybercrime: The hospital, a privileged and controversial target for hackers

The world with AFP

You May Also Like

Apple is launching iPadOS 16.1 on October 24 and is targeting production

Apple is launching iPadOS 16.1 on October 24 and is targeting production

The new Apple TV 4K comes with or without an Ethernet port

The new Apple TV 4K comes with or without an Ethernet port

BP buys 'renewable' natural gas producer Archea for $4.1 billion

BP buys ‘renewable’ natural gas producer Archea for $4.1 billion

How this machine can help you make battery at home at very low cost

How this machine can help you make battery at home at very low cost

L'iPhone 14 Plus et son encoche. Derrière, l'iPhone 14 Pro Max fait le malin et du photo bombing avec sa Dynamic Island.

Why not use a VPN with your iPhone?

Satellites will soon be able to deliver electricity anywhere on Earth

Satellites will soon be able to deliver electricity anywhere on Earth

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.