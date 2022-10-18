Home Technology The new Apple TV 4K comes with or without an Ethernet port

The new Apple TV 4K comes with or without an Ethernet port

We don’t necessarily expect it, but either way, it’s always a joy: something new Apple TV 4K Just arrived! The case works with the A15 chip, which is a significant improvement compared to the previous generation that was content with the A12. Among the new features of this generation is HDR10+ support in addition to Dolby Vision. Apple increased performance and ” Smooth game With 50% faster CPU and 30% faster GPU.

The next-generation Apple TV 4K comes in two versions: 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi only for €169, or 128GB with Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port, as well as Thread protocol support, all for €189. Compare the prices of previous models: €199 (32 GB) and €219 (64 GB). Both models come with a Siri remote control, which surprisingly, has a USB-C port instead of Lightning! Lightning die, die!

Does your Apple TV 4K have an Ethernet port or not?

For the rest, the technical characteristics will not change: the new boxes, like the old ones, embed HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0. The delivery will take place from November 4.

