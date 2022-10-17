Many shopping centers are currently competing for the place of the largest shopping center in Paris.

The largest shopping center in Paris

In the Paris area, two shopping centers compete for the largest space.

On the one hand, La Défense 4 Temps Paris covers an area of ​​141,200 M2. It has long been big in Paris, France and even Europe. Unfortunately this is no longer the case. Other shopping centers are now number 1 in France and Europe.

In the Paris sector, only one can compete with La Défense 4 Temps. This is Belle Epin. The latter has an area of ​​141,000 M2.

La Défense 4 Temps is only 200 m2 larger than Belle Épine according to official figures. However, it should be noted that Belle Épine is surrounded by a commercial area of ​​42,000 M2. If we take into account this commercial area around Belle Epin, the total area of ​​this complex is increased to 183,000 M2.

The commercial area around Belle Epin is called Thias Village. Surrounded by its village, the Belle Epine complex is undoubtedly the largest shopping center in Paris today. However, this package is not completely closed. Long stretches are completely open like a retail park.

4-stroke fenders are a homogeneous and fully enclosed assembly. In a strict sense, it means that the area is completely enclosed, so La Défense 4 Temps can claim the title of the largest shopping center in the Paris region.

Paris Shopping Center (Except Large)

There is no shortage of shopping centers in the Paris region. Few are better and more modern than La Defense 4 Temps. Additionally, the quality of symptoms often makes a difference. So some of the most sought-after brands (store and boutique or restaurant) are not available there. Basically, Paris has 4 Temps la Défense to satisfy your shopping desires.

In France

According to the criteria used, La Défense 4 Temps is the largest shopping center in Paris. However, using the same criteria, retail space covered entirely is not the largest shopping center in France.

After recent work, there is a center in the country that has exceeded 4 times! It attracts customers from all over France and Switzerland. Its available number of stores is more than any other similar place in the country.

In fact, from 2021, a new shopping center has taken the number 1 spot in France. Discover this large covered shopping area in French territory. This is by clicking on the link below:

