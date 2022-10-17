Home World DRC: Fraud, arrests, strikes … Congo Airways in a zone of intense turmoil

DRC: Fraud, arrests, strikes … Congo Airways in a zone of intense turmoil

Oct 17, 2022 0 Comments
DRC: Fraud, arrests, strikes ... Congo Airways in a zone of intense turmoil

#In other countries : Congo Airways has been mired in corruption for the past few days. As if that was not enough, the company’s agents went on a three-day strike on Monday.

Nothing goes to Congo Airways. The Democratic Republic of Congo’s national airline has been rocked by a fraud scandal. Its director of finance, Emily Gilbert Kakas, was accused last week of deducting US$1.5 million every month from what was intended to buy fuel for the company after an investigation by the Inspector General of Finance (IGF). Ministry of Economy.

According to one source cited RFI“Vendettas broke out between several personalities from various backgrounds, including leaders of non-governmental organizations that claim to promote good governance”.

>>> Read More: Flight: Air Senegal suspends flights to Central Africa

But heads didn’t stop rolling at Congo Airways. In fact, the company’s general manager, Pascal Kasongo Mwema, is absconding and is currently under arrest warrant, the court said. In a whiff of déjà vu, Mwema took the helm of the national pavilion, succeeding Désiré Balazire, who was suspended after the IGF withheld $19 million for opaque management.

Misfortune that never comes alone, Congo Airways is facing, as of this Monday, three days out of 3 days of strike by its agents. Their demands? Seven months salary arrears should be paid. They are not alone in this situation as the company’s subcontractors have joined the strike. They say… 19 months salary arrears. This confirms the closure of many agencies across the country Local media.

See also  Mario Fueli: "Kapilis has the right to self-determination"

You May Also Like

Grand Center Commercial Paris » Biggest of all!

Grand Center Commercial Paris » Biggest of all!

Russia thanks African nations for "unified stance" - La Nouvelle Tribune

Russia thanks African nations for “unified stance” – La Nouvelle Tribune

German greens rebound on back of French nuclear power

German greens rebound on back of French nuclear power

Washington accuses China of blocking debt relief for African countries

Washington accuses China of blocking debt relief for African countries

In Lesotho, crazy horse racing in the mountains

In Lesotho, crazy horse racing in the mountains

FITUT : On connaît les 7 pays participants au Festival international du théâtre universitaire de Tanger

We know of 7 countries participating in the Tangier International University Theater Festival

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.