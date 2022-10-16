Executive of L’Attitude Ventures on the importance of financing Latino entrepreneurs

As America heads toward a possible recession, economists and business leaders are wracking their brains for ways to improve the nation’s fiscal health.

For Salomon “Sol” Trujillo, the answer is simple: invest in Latino-owned businesses.

In 2019, 70-year-old Trujillo founded approach attempts, a venture capital (VC) firm that invests exclusively in Latino-owned companies. Trujillo is a general partner in L’Attitude Ventures along with former United Airlines CEO and Chairman Oscar Munoz, Kenny Blanco, Laura Moreno Lucas and company co-founder Gary Acosta.

Latinos are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in America, with the potential to add 5.3 million new jobs and $1.5 trillion to the U.S. economy in the coming years. Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative. By 2030, McKinsey and Company It estimates that 1 in 5 American workers are Latino.

However, Latinos are the nation’s most undercapitalized growth group: In 2021, U.S. startups and companies with Latino founders received less than 2% of all venture capital funding. Bath & Company.

“Rather than trying to explain to people why this lack of investment is a problem and the opportunities in this group, I decided to build a prototype that shows how it can work,” Trujillo said on CNBC Make Item.

“We want people to see that there are many businesses that can create growth and increase the GDP of our country with the right support. »