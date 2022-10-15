We know of 7 countries participating in the Tangier International University Theater Festival

V.SHeld under the theme “Let’s rekindle the flame of theatre”, this edition will see the participation of more than 14 theater troupes from 7 countries and two professional troupes representing the University of Liege (Belgium). Fez, Sinky Tanker Group (Madagascar), University of Toulouse-Jean Jarres (France), Ain Shams University (Egypt), Hassan 2 University of Casablanca, Alshafaq Theater (Oman) and King Saudi University (Saudi Arabia), the organizers’ statement said. It will also be marked by the participation of troops from Gadi Ayyat University of Marrakech, An-Najah National University (Palestine), ENCG of Casablanca, University of Buea-Cameroon (Cameroon), Lubumbashi University (Congo). and Shanghai Theater Academy (China).

Still pioneering, rich and demanding, FITUT aspires to be a meeting place for highly talented students in an artistic, cultural and innovative setting, and aims to reconnect with theater and bring it closer to our lives by staging plays. With an intercontinental mix of influences, it will also be delivered to a passionate audience in a friendly atmosphere.

According to the organisers, the festival is a crossroad of sharing, art, passion and soul support, with the aim of promoting national and international cultural exchanges, encouraging development work and promoting the skills of young university students.

This year and 2 years later, the Festival of the Festival will light up the city of Tangier on October 21 from 3pm. It starts at Place du 9 Hour and follows the entire boulevard to Place des Nations Unis. The event will feature various artistic performances (dancers, fire eaters, gnawwa, acrobats, musicians, etc.) by participating groups and students from various institutions of the city.

This edition, with an opening ceremony at the Roxy Theater in Tangier on October 21st, will organize a photo exhibition by Khalili Abdelaziz, who will present the “FITUT memory over the years” and a table below. The theme is “Theatre in Africa”.

This year there will be a vibrant tribute to the greats of the theater scene, Zor Slimani and Abdelaziz Atifi Nasiri.