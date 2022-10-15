These Five New Features Are Coming to Your iPhone (Except One)

It’s only a matter of days before Apple releases iOS 16.1 to compatible iPhones. In the program: four new features and a fifth, unfortunately not available in our regions.

iOS 16.1 is the first major update since the launch of iOS 16 and the iPhone 14s in September. A new version that brings its share of new features and bug fixes. Let’s find out together five (minus one) innovations coming to your iPhone this October.

Redesigned battery indicator

So glad Apple listened and made the battery percentage icon dynamic (iOS 16.1 B2) pic.twitter.com/7aS21wjz5n Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) September 20, 2022

After announcing the battery percentage indicator in the status bar of iPhones with a notch (Including the iPhone 13 mini and 12 mini), Apple decided to refine it. how By making it dynamic! Specifically, the icon will provide the battery that discharges at the same time as the phone. It’s crazy enough, we grant you.

Apple Fitness+ is freeing itself from the Apple Watch

Service AppleFitness+ It was only usable earlier An Apple Watch It will display the measurements in real time on the screen. Cupertino has decided to lift the ban. With iOS 16.1, you can now use the game app directly on your iPhone.

Direct actions

Premier League live scores displayed on Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16.1. I agree @gruber This is the best feature of the new Pro. It’s exciting to see what people like @CodeIsTheEnd This will do with the new SportsKit API. pic.twitter.com/lbdhVAnW5m — Jorge Gonzalez Medina (@Jaquia) September 17, 2022

Thanks to iOS 16.1, you can now display dynamic information from compatible apps on the iPhone’s lock screen without opening it.

A useful feature to show your favorite team’s results live or see the progress of one of your deliveries. The Dynamic Island And Screen Always iPhone 14 Pros This new option will obviously integrate.

Opens new apps faster

The first launch of an app you install is sometimes slow on iPhone. To fix this, Apple will provide an option in iOS 16.1 that will load in the background the content necessary for the proper functioning of the app, before you open it for the first time.

Clean Energy Charging for USA only

I’m excited to hear from Apple about the new clean energy charging system #iOS16 #ios161beta pic.twitter.com/0g6xw4GX9X — Andrew Clare (@andrewjclare) September 15, 2022

“Clean Energy Charging” A new feature, once activated, allows you to charge your iPhone with clean energy. An option “Reduce carbon footprint by improving charging times while the network uses cleaner energy sources” It is currently only available in the US.

The iPhone can determine the time of day when the power grid is least saturated. Combined with the desire to learn your routines in order to achieve a full charge shortly before disconnecting your phone.

Other minor changes brought by iOS 16.1

The latest version of the iPhone OS brings other minor improvements, such as an area dedicated to wallpapers and apps in the redesigned settings. wallet Can now be deleted. Like all versions, iOS 16.1 brings its share of minor bug fixes.

