Apple workers in Oklahoma vote for the company’s second U.S. union store

Employees a Apple An Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to join a union Friday, marking the second unionized Apple store in the United States.

The vote was a setback for Apple, which opposed organizing efforts across the country. It was a victory for the Communications Workers of America, which now represents workers at Apple stores, after efforts at stores in Georgia and New York were blocked.

There were 56 votes in favor and 32 votes against. Approximately 94 employees were eligible to join the CWA. Voting took place earlier this week.

“Penn Square Apple retail workers are an incredible addition to our growing labor movement, and we’re excited to welcome them as CWA members,” CWA Secretary-Treasurer Sarah Steffens said in a press release.

“We believe the open, direct and collaborative relationship we have with our valued team members is the best way to deliver the best experience for our customers and our teams,” Apple said in a statement, adding that since 2018, he has increased his startup. 45% of salary in USA.

The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes next week. After that, Apple must negotiate working conditions with the union.

According to a CWA filing earlier this month, Apple opposed the union, accusing Apple management of holding union-busting meetings and threatening to take away benefits from unionized stores.

Apple’s first unionized US store, represented by the International Union of Machinists and Aerospace Workers of Maryland, is preparing to begin formal negotiations with Apple. According to Bloomberg NewsApple told employees they could not receive certain benefits, such as prepaid tuition or access to online courses, because that would have to be negotiated with the union.

Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world with global sales of over $365 billion by 2021. It has around 270 stores in the US.