Dart mission: NASA’s spacecraft succeeds in deflecting an asteroid from its path

The goal has been achieved! The US Space Agency won Deflect an asteroid from its path By sending a spacecraft against its surface in late September during an unprecedented test mission, it allowed humanity to learn how to protect itself from future threats, NASA announced Tuesday.

The Dart mission spacecraft intentionally crashed into its target, the asteroid Dimorphos, a satellite of the larger asteroid Didymos. A NASA device It was able to moveIt will shorten its orbit by 32 minutes, space agency chief Bill Nelson told a news conference.

Video. DART Mission: Incredible Images of Spacecraft Crashing on an Asteroid