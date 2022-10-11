UN Human Rights Council: Morocco elected for third term

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m

Rabat – Morocco was elected a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term with a majority of 178 votes in the first round in New York on Tuesday.

Morocco’s third mandate within the Geneva-based council between 2006 and 2008 will take effect on January 1, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad points out in a press release. The founding member occupied the position of Vice-Chairman and then was a member of the Board between 2014 and 2016.

This wise election is first a symbol of the international community’s confidence in the Kingdom of Morocco and confirms the credibility of the institutional and legislative reforms initiated by HM King Mohammed VI for the protection, respect and promotion of human rights. Basic freedom refers to the same source.

Finally, the recognition of the role played by Morocco, a founding member of the Human Rights Council, for its sustained action in strengthening dialogue and international cooperation to promote human rights. Mohammed VI, a united and pragmatic multilateralism irrevocable.

The Kingdom’s commitment to human rights has always created a continuum of national movements in support of democracy, the rule of law and human rights at the international level. They dedicate Morocco’s unwavering attachment to the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to the universal values ​​of equality between men and women, pluralism, moderation, tolerance and peaceful coexistence and the dialogue of civilizations and cultures and religions. Press release.

Morocco’s election to the Human Rights Council, a prestigious UN body, crowns the Kingdom’s constructive action to strengthen the Human Rights Council, particularly its key role in implementing its flagship mechanism, the Universal Periodic Review.

Since the creation of the Human Rights Council, the Kingdom has indeed always made a substantial contribution to its work, particularly through the presentation and sponsorship of countless resolutions and decisions. In a spirit of solidarity that marks the Kingdom’s activity within the Council, Morocco is among the main contributors to the Universal Periodic Review Mechanism Fund for Technical Assistance to Developing Countries.

Through this third term in the Human Rights Council, the Kingdom of Morocco will strive to strengthen international solidarity in the promotion of human rights, the protection of fundamental freedoms, changes in climate change and the promotion of awareness and equality of human rights-related issues. The statement said the struggle against discrimination between men and women and all forms of inequality, as well as the protection of the rights of migrants.

Created by United Nations General Assembly resolution 60/251, the Human Rights Council is the United Nations body responsible for promoting and protecting universal respect for all human rights and all fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction of any kind. and in a fair and equitable manner. Its 47 members are elected individually by the 193 member states of the UN, following an equal geographical distribution.