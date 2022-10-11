Best place to install solar panels

The location of the solar panels directly affects it Profitability of the organization. To get optimum energy production, the seating position, the location of the inverter, the orientation and the tilt of the panels all need to be carefully considered.

Read on to learn more about how to choose the best location for your solar panels.

Location

The first thing to consider is how much space you have for solar panels. If you have a small area, you won’t be able to generate as much energy as if you had a large area.

That’s important to maximize space You need to produce as much energy as possible. One of the ways to do this is to install solar panels on the ground. This type of installation Requires more space It is more efficient than rooftop solar panels, but because the panels on the ground are not shaded by trees or buildings.

Orientation and tilt of panels

One of the most important factors in determining the location of your solar panels is the orientation and tilt of the panels.

Orientation refers to the direction the panel is facing, tilt is the angle it is at. Ideally, you want your panels to have an unobstructed view of the southern sky so they can receive as much direct sunlight as possible.

However, depending on the layout of your property, this may not be possible. In this case, you’ll need to compromise on one or the other or both of these factors to find a location that provides enough sunlight for your panels.

Inverter location

An inverter is an important and indispensable component in any solar panel system, as it converts direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC), which powers your home. For this reason, you must ensure that the inverter has enough space near your chosen location.

Most inverters are about the size of a carry-on suitcase, so you’ll need to find a place big enough to accommodate it and not too far from your panels.

Shadowy

Shade from trees, buildings or other objects can have a major impact on the performance of a solar panel. Even a small amount of shading can reduce a panel’s energy output by up to 80%. Therefore, it is important to consider this when choosing the location of the panels. If possible, you should find a place that gets full sun, without shade.

However, if there is little shade, you can still install your panels if they are not in the shade Hours of maximum sunshine (10 am to 4 pm)

Conclusion

When choosing a location for your solar panels, there are several important factors to consider, including:

Area available for installation

Orientation

slope

Shadow

Proximity of inverter

The amount of energy produced by solar panels depends on all these factors.

With all these considerations in mind, you can find a location that allows your solar panels to produce the optimal amount of power.