The baronic ambitions of the port of Singapore

Report – Race for Giants, Technological Leaps… The city-state wants to keep its world leadership against Shanghai.
Singapore
In the equatorial waters of the Straits of Malacca, one after the other, gigantic concrete caissons weighing 15,000 tons were sunk. Each of these ten-storey blocks forms an 8.6 km long sea wall. Singapore. The artificial fortress protects the new $20 billion port of Tuas, which aims to maintain the maritime leadership of the Asian hub. “Duas will be a new growth engine and strengthen our position as an international maritime hub1 was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien LoongR The first installment of the site is September. The first container ships have docked at the new terminal, which will have 66 quays over 26km in length, equivalent to 3,300 football pitches when completed in 2040.
The works at Hercules will almost double the capacity of the world’s leading transshipment port, which already handles a thousand ships a day, with 65 million TEU containers…