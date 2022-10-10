Apple: Future iPhone SE may finally adopt iPhone 11’s design

The iPhone 14 fever has died down and now we can look at other models, especially the iPhone SE. Analyst Ross Young gives us some information about this 4th generation.

This cheap iPhone may finally change its design. However, the information should be taken with a grain of salt A “redesign” has been planned for over a year Despite everything, the latest Apple model is still inspired by the iPhone 8. But this iPhone SE 4 should follow the aesthetics of the iPhone 11, with a rounded frame, 6.1 panel inches and a notch in particular. Rose Young notes that the notch won’t offer Face ID and that Touch ID should still be part of the adventure and placed on the home button. iPod Air or theiPod mini The most recent. An odd choice on Apple’s part, as it’s easy to forgive a large notch if the latter integrates depth sensors for Face ID. However, if the US company decides to do without facial recognition technology when leaving this wide black band, it may be more difficult to secure.