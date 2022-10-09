Home Technology What to expect from next week’s event?

Oct 09, 2022 0 Comments
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 © Microsoft

The timing has to be perfect, the Surface Studio will finally benefit from a hardware update. However, we should not expect a redesign of the design, but an improvement in the technical data sheet. Starting with the processor, the 11’s Intel Core i7e generation, coupled with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Only one version should be marketed with no possibility of customization.

Three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports will be added to the terminal, joining the last iteration’s two USB-A sockets. On the other hand, the SD card slot should disappear on this Surface Studio 3. The all-in-one PC comes with an excellent webcam and certified Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

For the rest, Microsoft should release the new Surface Pen and Surface Keyboard. A device called Project Volterra or Black Rock may also be shown. It will be the team’s first mini-desktop PC under the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. This device will be designed by the Surface team, but may not be marketed within the Surface range.

According to Zac Bowden, Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Go 4, Surface Duo 3, Surface Neo, Surface Laptop SE 2 or
The Surface Laptop Go 3 will be announced during the event.

