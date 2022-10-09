Home Economy The DoD released a list of Chinese-owned military companies

Oct 09, 2022 0 Comments
Official US Department of Defense list of Chinese military establishments

America draws a list More details on Chinese tech companies said to be working on military products.

“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) published the names ” Chinese military establishments “Act directly or indirectly in the United States pursuant to the statutory requirement of section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021”.

“The Department is committed to highlighting and opposing the People’s Republic of China’s military-civilian fusion strategy that supports the modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). PRC research projects that appear to be civilian institutions. »

Will continue to update the list with additional companies as needed.

List available Here.

Biometrics players CloudWalk Technology, Qihoo 360, Hikvision and Dahua are on a list of companies involved in China’s so-called military-civilian merger strategy, according to the US government. Kihu has Summer At least one is an investor in American biometrics company EyeVerify.

Its goal is to shine a spotlight on the organizations that are considered to be participating in the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army operating directly or indirectly in the United States. Authorities want to prevent companies from around the world from engaging with them.

