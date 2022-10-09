Science Festival. Workshops, events: How to spend your Sunday by the lake in Toulouse?

Toulouse News Check out my messages

Follow this medium

Spend your Sunday on the shores of Lake Rainieri where many activities are offered as part of the Science Festival. (©Toulouse City Hall)

It is a great event for families and curious minds alike. Sunday, October 9, 2022, Th Lake Rainieri A number of workshops and programs will be organized as part of the Science Festival. We describe the program.

Exhibitions, screenings, meetings

Nature, ecology, climate in the city… This harmonious day will be an opportunity to learn more about these current topics, with a selected cultural program: exhibitions or art installations, meetings with scientists, workshops, production spaces, games, entertainment and street scenes on the menu, in the afternoon to 7 p.m.

The program includes: a beekeeper, a climate quiz, workshops on waste, a floating circus show, a brass band, an ephemeral fablab, science awareness manipulations… that’s not all!

Sports, canoeing, fort visit…

A visit to the Château de la Rainerie (a little-known architectural gem from the 18th century) is also planned.e century), walking around the history of the district, canoeing and water biking, orienteering races or all kinds of sports hosted by the Rainieri Community Center’s toy library.

In total, around forty events will take place on the shores of the lake on Sunday. To learn more, you can View the full program.

Practical information

Sunday by the Lake

Lac de la Reynerie – Impasse Abbé Salvat 31000 – Metro Reynerie, line A

Sunday 9th October, 12pm to 7pm – Admission is free

Possibility to eat on site.

Was this article helpful to you? Know that you can follow Actu Toulouse in space My news . With one click, after registration, you can find all the news from your favorite cities and brands.