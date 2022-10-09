Google Chrome is officially the least secure browser in the world

Google’s web browser was crowned the worst student in its category in terms of security.

59.96% of French people use Google Chrome (official 2020 statistics). Practical, lightweight and optimized for Google services, the browser is the most popular in its category ahead of Firefox, Opera and Safari. However, software is highly susceptible to vulnerabilities, the survey found Atlas VPN Published this week.

A very vulnerable browser

Based on the vulnerability data provided VulDB, Chrome will detect 303 security flaws in 2022. This is especially high compared to its main competitors Firefox (117), Edge (100) or Opera (0). Especially if you add this number to the total number of vulnerabilities detected since the launch of the browser, it now reaches 3159 security flaws.

Besides being more vulnerable this year, Hence Chrome has been crowned as the least secure browser of all time. Compared to Opera, which has only 344 bugs discovered since its history, the web giant is a poor student.

Figures to be recontextualized

Of course, not everything is black or white in the galaxy of web browsers. That’s because more than 300 security vulnerabilities have been discovered in Chrome this yearHe is very famous in the world. So it is logical that Internet users pay special attention to it. Note also that if they are high, these defects are often corrected very quickly. Google uses human and financial resources to the best of its ability to overcome vulnerabilities that affect it, and these usually don’t survive more than a few hours.

If you’re using Google Chrome, fear not. However, remember to take some precautions that apply to all browsers: don’t download any files from suspicious links, be aware of the sites you visit and don’t forget to make a choice A complex and unique password.