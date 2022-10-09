Home Technology Google Chrome is officially the least secure browser in the world

Google Chrome is officially the least secure browser in the world

Oct 09, 2022 0 Comments
Google Chrome

Google’s web browser was crowned the worst student in its category in terms of security.

59.96% of French people use Google Chrome (official 2020 statistics). Practical, lightweight and optimized for Google services, the browser is the most popular in its category ahead of Firefox, Opera and Safari. However, software is highly susceptible to vulnerabilities, the survey found Atlas VPN Published this week.

© AtlasVPN

A very vulnerable browser

Based on the vulnerability data provided VulDB, Chrome will detect 303 security flaws in 2022. This is especially high compared to its main competitors Firefox (117), Edge (100) or Opera (0). Especially if you add this number to the total number of vulnerabilities detected since the launch of the browser, it now reaches 3159 security flaws.

Besides being more vulnerable this year, Hence Chrome has been crowned as the least secure browser of all time. Compared to Opera, which has only 344 bugs discovered since its history, the web giant is a poor student.

Web browser vulnerability
© AtlasVPN

Figures to be recontextualized

Of course, not everything is black or white in the galaxy of web browsers. That’s because more than 300 security vulnerabilities have been discovered in Chrome this yearHe is very famous in the world. So it is logical that Internet users pay special attention to it. Note also that if they are high, these defects are often corrected very quickly. Google uses human and financial resources to the best of its ability to overcome vulnerabilities that affect it, and these usually don’t survive more than a few hours.

See also  Apple Watch rest monitoring in watchOS7 created me a believer — here’s why

If you’re using Google Chrome, fear not. However, remember to take some precautions that apply to all browsers: don’t download any files from suspicious links, be aware of the sites you visit and don’t forget to make a choice A complex and unique password.

BitDefender Plus Antivirus
BitDefender Plus Antivirus

By: Bitdefender

You May Also Like

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 © Microsoft

What to expect from next week’s event?

85 Android and iOS apps to remove quickly!

85 Android and iOS apps to remove quickly!

How to find his discussions on a new device or after restoring his device?

How to find his discussions on a new device or after restoring his device?

Don't be fooled by the official charger's 30W

Don’t be fooled by the official charger’s 30W

At least $100 million in Binance platform tokens were stolen

At least $100 million in Binance platform tokens were stolen

It's complicated, Elon Musk says, as the network refuses to rest its case

It’s complicated, Elon Musk says, as the network refuses to rest its case

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.