What is an alternative to meat to reduce your carbon footprint?

According to one study Published by FranceAgriMer in June 2021, French meat consumption has decreased slightly in recent years. In 2020, it was 84.5 kg per citizen as against 86 kg per citizen in 2019. This decline can be explained by consumers favoring the quality of the product consumed over its quantity. With the presence of strong assurance labels such as organic certification and the Red Label, more attention is being paid to the buying channel between the producer and the supermarket.

New products also appear in supermarkets. Thanks to tofu, vegan pancakes or steak, it is now possible to reduce the consumption of animal protein in favor of vegetable protein. Beyond meat. IT takes these three alternatives into account.

Tofu

Tofu is a paste made from yellow soybeans and frozen water. It has a neutral taste, but it absorbs the flavors of the ingredients it is prepared with. It can be used in the preparation of many dishes from appetizers to desserts and in various forms, such as sliced, sauce or mousse. The main types of tofu are soft tofu, which is used in pan-fried and miso soup, and silken tofu. This meat substitute is protein and iron free and cholesterol free. For example, you can make a snacked tofu recipe with your vegetable tagliatelle.

Vegetable “Cakes”

Vegetable cakes are available in the form of pancakes, plates, bread or cobblestones. They are mainly composed of grains, pulses, vegetables, seeds and oilseeds. Each ingredient brings a benefit, the grains have a satisfying character and are rich in fiber. They are often cheese (comté, emmental, etc.) and/or vegetables (tomatoes, spinach, etc.). Their texture is soft and crisp on top.

Meat Beyond meat

Meat Beyond meat It is an almost identical reproduction of meat for its visual aspect, its texture, its smell but also its packaging. The American company was founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown, whose mission is to combat Global warming. After collaborating with two professors from the University of Missouri, he developed his research on meat-free protein and created his first plant-based product that mimicked beef: steak. Beyond meat. This imitation meat can help those who are more resistant to vegetable substitutes. Meat Beyond Meat a A shape, minced texture and color similar to beef steak. This alternative can be found on the shelves of its supermarkets, but it has also entered various brands specializing in burgers or fast food.

