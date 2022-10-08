How to find his discussions on a new device or after restoring his device?

Here’s how to change or reset your phone without losing your WhatsApp chats, messages written, images received or sent, videos and files.

WhatsApp has become an app Favorite instant messenger Many people. This is mainly due to its ease of use. A phone and phone number are enough to connect Write to our loved ones. However, if you Change the phoneOr to reset your phone, you need to rebuild whatsapp account. gold, Your chat history Not synced automatically. Then how not Lose your data ? It’s simple: you have to do it first Save your messages. But even here nothing is guaranteed. In fact, many people manage to save their messages but cannot retrieve them once New account. So how to address this? Find out!

How to save WhatsApp messages?

There are two ways to backup your WhatsApp messages: One DomesticallyIn your file manager, or via Google Drive. The first option allows you to keep them offline, but may lose them through improper handling. The second option allows you to Your history in the cloud With some freedom. But backup requires internet connection.

Local backup

Follow these steps to backup your WhatsApp chats locally:

Open WhatsApp;

Tap the three vertical dots;

press on settings ;

Please choose Discussions ;

press on Backup chats ;

Then click for protection.

WhatsApp will start the backup automatically. The A copy of your chat history WhatsApp is stored in your phone’s memory. But it will take some of your phone memory.

Also, you have a choice Save specific chats. A group or individual discussion. Here’s how to do it:

Open WhatsApp;

Open the conversation you want to save;

Tap the three vertical dots;

press on Further And on Export chat ;

Select whether or not to attach media.

automatically, Chat history is created as a file txt. You can receive via email, send via Bluetooth or other means.

Via Google Drive

Save your chat history Google DriveFollow these instructions:

Open WhatsApp;

Enter settings ;

press on Discussions ;

Please choose Backup chats ;

Backup to Google Drive ;

Select the backup frequency you want (never);

Then select your Google Account.

When everything is ok come back and press for protection and select the desired network.

How to recover WhatsApp chats?

New deviceAfter the device Restoration, your messages are not synced automatically. To restore them, you must have backed them up first. But despite this, others fail to find their chats. Here’s how to fix it.

From a local backup

If you change the device, it is impossible Restore your saved chats Domestically. Otherwise, you need to transfer files from the old device to the new device. You should find them in the file Share it From your file manager.

To retrieve them:

Reinstall the WhatsApp app;

Launch configuration and verify your phone number;

WhatsApp will search automatically Local backup. If it gets it, it will ask you Restore. Press it!

Once the recovery is complete, press next And voila!

From Google Drive

To restore your chats from Google Drive, follow these steps:

Reinstall WhatsApp;

Launch the app and verify your number;

WhatsApp will automatically start searching for local backup. If it is not found, you must keep this notice;

Click on to permit ;

Then select the address Your Google Account Where did you save the chats?

Where did you save the chats? You should find WhatsApp history and start restoring.

When the reset is complete, press next And voila.

If recovery doesn’t work, make sure you’ve used Same number and same Google account.