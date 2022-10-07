Home Economy Mark Zuckerberg struggles to woo his employees with his Metaverse

Oct 07, 2022 0 Comments
Horizons Worlds has been widely criticized for its “basic” and “childish” graphics. – Credit: Horizons Worlds.

MArk Zuckerberg is struggling to revive his 2004 genius. If Facebook revolutionized an entire generation by becoming the first online social network, the same cannot be said for Horizon Worlds, the virtual world that Meta’s boss created in Metaverse for $13 billion. Due to its “childish” graphics, the social network, which had already mocked at the time of its introduction the avatar of the American billionaire, including American giants, could not seduce as explained. Newspaper Echoes.

A year after its launch in the United States and more than two months in France, the magical world of Horizon Worlds has failed to attract more than 300,000 users, and even meta staff are having a hard time catching up. A note written by Vishal Shah, Vice President of Metaverse Operations at the US company. Questionable: Too many quality issues and lack of hierarchy in the hundred universes to explore.

Returning in two dimensions soon?

“Feedback from creators, users, testers, and many of our team members points to the weight of frustrating little things, stability issues, and bugs that make it impossible to enjoy the magic of Horizon Worlds,” writes Vishal. Shah. It inspires its designers […] Read more

