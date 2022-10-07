Home Technology It’s complicated, Elon Musk says, as the network refuses to rest its case

Oct 07, 2022
It's complicated, Elon Musk says, as the network refuses to rest its case

Three weeks to complete the acquisition. A judge adjourned the case between Twitter and Elon Musk on Thursday Judicial process And Tesla’s boss has given both sides until October 28 to buy the social network, failing which the initially planned ten-day trial will take place in November.

A few hours ago, the multi-billionaire’s lawyers requested a stay of proceedings initiated to force their client to honor his promise made in the spring to buy the platform for $44 billion. They expect the operation to be completed “by October 28”.

Funding is uncertain

According to a legal document consulted by AFP, Elon Musk’s lawyers complained that Twitter “insists on continuing the process, risking the transaction and playing with the interests of shareholders”.

In He put his offer back on the table To everyone’s surprise, on Tuesday, Elon Musk made it a precondition to drop the lawsuits that, according to experts, seemed almost certain to win for Twitter. But According to BloombergNegotiations to conclude a new deal are slipping, especially over debt financing ($13 billion of the $44 billion) the businessman added on Monday.

