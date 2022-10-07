Home Science Energy Sobriety: What’s at Risk for You if You Collect Wood in the Forest to Heat You?

Oct 07, 2022 0 Comments
Do you heat yourself with wood, can you collect firewood in the forest? Autonomy responds to you.

Wood heating in the forest? Is it allowed?

As you can imagine, the answer is no. The dead wood you collect in the forest belongs to the owner of the parcel in question, be it the state, municipality, region, or individual owner (individual). The wood on the ground belongs to the owner, as do the trees, mushrooms, and flowers that grow there. If private natural spaces are accessible to walkers, forests are not tolerant of mushrooms.

Article 547 of the Civil Code provides that “natural or industrial fruits of the earth, civil fruits, animal growths belong to the owner by right of ownership”.

If you are caught harvesting firewood on private property, you can be prosecuted for theft (the theft of another person’s property). The Penal Code carries a maximum penalty of a fine of 45,000 euros and 3 years in prison for this offence.

However, since the Middle Ages, the possibility of “making one’s tree” in communal forests has persisted in some areas. Called the Right of Fuvage, it is recognized to residents of a commune or part of a commune who meet certain conditions to carry firewood in communal forests.

Afuvage is supervised by a municipal council that defines the conditions of exercise (residence, target tree, distribution method, exploitation method, etc.).National Forest Office.

