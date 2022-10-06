Who was this healthy young woman who was euthanized at the age of 23?

On March 22, 2016, Santi de Corte was scheduled to go to Rome on a graduation trip. For this, he was in the departure hall at the Brussels-National Airport with 90 students from the Sint-Rita College in Cantich, in the province of Antwerp. Because she was going to have a good time, The young woman was the victim of the attack. When the terrorists detonated the bombs, Shanti de Korte was a few meters away from them and miraculously survived. Do not hurt physically. However, the moral implications remained, and the young woman spoke to a high school psychologist about it. “Some students react worse than others to traumatic events. Having interviewed her twice, I can say that Shanti de Korte is one of those weaker students.“, She first explained before adding: “To me, it’s clear that she already had serious psychological problems before the attack. So I sent her to psychiatry“. A few weeks later, Shanti de Court was admitted to a psychiatric hospital. The media explained that it was a familiar environment as she had stayed there before the attack. “I take many medications at breakfast. and up to 11 antidepressants per day. I can’t live without it.”, He mentioned the young woman on his Facebook account. (…)

Read more at Closermag.fr

